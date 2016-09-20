Guardiola on guard as City begin cup defense

Manchester City launch their League Cup defense at Swansea City this week with manager Pep Guardiola desperate to keep a lid on expectations after their supreme start to the season.



City have won their eight games in all competitions – a club record – and preserved their two-point advantage at the Premier League summit with a razor-sharp 4-0 win over Bournemouth Saturday.



The result increased the scrutiny on coach Francesco Guidolin and with a league game against City to follow, and then a visit from in-form Liverpool, he faces a testing run of fixtures.



Another team in the doldrums are Manchester United, who crashed to a third consecutive loss at Watford in the league Sunday.

