Rooney conundrum Mourinho’s biggest headache

Of all the managerial dilemmas facing Manchester United's Jose Mourinho after three defeats, the future of his captain Wayne Rooney is by far the most pressing.



Mourinho has never been afraid to make tough decisions during his trophy-laden managerial career and he faces a huge one on the 30-year-old Rooney, who is four goals short of overtaking Bobby Charlton as the club's all-time leading scorer.



Rooney has been a key part of United's attack since scoring a brilliant hat-trick against Fenerbahce on his debut for the Old Trafford club 12 years ago after arriving from Everton.



Mourinho has opted to do the same, banking on Rooney's range of passing and experience to create chances for strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford.

