Ranieri urges fans to give returning Kante warm welcome

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri hopes Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will be given a warm reception when he returns to his old stomping ground for the first time since leaving the English champions.



Kante, who was instrumental in delivering Leicester the league title last season, joined Chelsea in the transfer window, and will return to the King Power Stadium as the two sides clash in the third round of the League Cup later Tuesday.



Ranieri urged fans to harbor no ill will over Kante's decision to quit Leicester.

