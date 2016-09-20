Realist Koeman gives short shrift to 'crazy' title talk

The Dutchman took over at Goodison Park from Roberto Martinez in June and his impact is apparent in Everton's new-found defensive resilience and improved work rate.



Koeman, however, dismissed talk of the title as premature and unrealistic.



Koeman, whose stated aim is to get his team into next season's Europa League, said Everton needed to get better to hit even that target.



Striker Romelu Lukaku is out of the Cup game with an injured toe with new signing Enner Valencia set to start in his place.

...