Wenger surprised by Bendtner's move to Forest

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was surprised by his former striker Nicklas Bendtner's move to second-tier side Nottingham Forest, but hoped it would revive the Dane's stalled career.



Bendtner, who joined Forest on a free transfer earlier this month, struggled to establish himself under Wenger in nine years at Arsenal and is set to face his old club in the third round of the League Cup later Tuesday.



Bendtner made just 83 starts under Wenger but the Frenchman felt the Danish international has all the qualities to succeed at former European champions Forest.

