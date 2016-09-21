Coaches defend ‘spectacular’ Neymar

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone have launched impassioned defenses of Neymar after the Brazilian's showboating came under the spotlight once again.



Commentating on Saturday's game at Leganes for BeIN sports, Laudrup said he understood why Lluis Sastre kicked out at Neymar during the game.



Neymar's penchant for trying to embarrass opponents with flicks and tricks has prompted criticism in Spain before, with Luis Enrique once declaring he sympathized with Athletic Bilbao players for fouling Neymar in the 2015 King's Cup final.



The coach, however, took his player's side when questioned about Laudrup's comments.



Atletico coach Simeone also defended Neymar when asked if he would be bothered if Neymar attempted similar tricks against his side Wednesday.

...