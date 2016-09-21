Ronaldo and Bale to make Real return against Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale will return to action for Real Madrid's La Liga game with Villarreal Wednesday, coach Zinedine Zidane said.



Ronaldo, Real's all-time top scorer, missed Sunday's 2-0 win at Espanyol with a sore throat while record signing Bale was out with a hip injury sustained in the Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon.



The return of Bale and Ronaldo means Zidane will be able to start with his first choice front three – Bale, Ronaldo and Karim Benzema – for the first time in a league game this season.

