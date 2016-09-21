Guardiola demands apology before Toure plays again

Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure will not play for Manchester City again until the Premier League club receive an apology for comments made by his agent, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.



Toure, four-time African Footballer of the Year, has been a mainstay of City's midfield since joining from Guardiola's Barcelona in 2010 .



He has only played once this season, in the second leg of a Champions League playoff tie against Steaua Bucharest when City had a 5-0 lead from the first game.



Toure, who had been tipped to leave after Guardiola joined from Bayern Munich in the close season, announced earlier Tuesday his retirement from international football.



Manchester City, who have a 100 percent record in the league after five games, play Swansea City in the third round of the League Cup Wednesday.

