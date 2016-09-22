Real held by Villarreal to end 100 percent start

Real Madrid's record-equalling 16-game La Liga win streak came to an end as Villarreal held out for a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Wednesday.



Villarreal captain Bruno Soriano put the visitors in front from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Sergio Ramos leveled after the break.



And despite a surge of late pressure, Madrid couldn't find a winner as the returning Gareth Bale was substituted and Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated by the heroics of Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo.



Morata's header from Vazquez's cross was brilliantly turned over by Asenjo and when Ronaldo fired straight at the Villarreal stopper in the final minute, Real's shot at history was gone.

