Leaders Bayern Munich are now the only team in Germany's top flight still with a perfect 100 percent record following Wednesday's 3-0 Bundesliga win at home to Hertha Berlin.



Bayern went ahead with just 16 minutes gone when Ribery turned the Hertha defence inside out and then tapped his shot over the line.



Hertha refused to panic – as most sides do when falling behind in Munich – and defended well, despite enjoying just 20 percent possession.



Bayern then hit top gear.

...