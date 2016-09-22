London is the perfect choice for Euro 2020 climax: Ceferin

New UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin believes London is the perfect choice to stage the climax to Euro 2020 after 12 other cities across the continent host earlier matches, he said Wednesday.



Before being elected last week, Ceferin had said that the plan was a risk and would be difficult for traveling fans.



In his first official engagement since the election, at the launch of the London logo in a ceremony that will be replicated in the other host cities, the Slovenian lawyer suggested the format would be for one tournament only.



England hosted the 1996 European Championship.

