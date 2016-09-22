Balotelli brace helps send Nice top of Ligue 1

Controversial star Mario Balotelli continued his fine start to life on the French Riviera by helping fire Nice to the top of Ligue 1 Wednesday.



The often wayward 26-year-old now has four goals in three games since he joined the Cote d'Azur outfit on a free transfer from Liverpool, where his career had stalled over the last couple of years.



It means in his two league appearances this season, Balotelli has already scored twice as many goals as he did in league matches over the previous two seasons combined – he scored once in 20 Serie A appearances on loan at AC Milan last season and one in 16 Premier League matches for Liverpool the previous campaign.



Subasic saved substitute Alassane Plea's spot-kick but Nice did not have to wait long for their fourth as Plea, who had replaced Balotelli, headed home a Cyprien cross four minutes from time.

