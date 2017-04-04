Misfiring United get Ibrahimovic boost

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker, United's leading scorer this season, has missed three domestic matches through suspension – in which time Jose Mourinho's team have been knocked out of the FA Cup and lost ground in the race for a top-four finish.



Ibrahimovic was certainly missed Saturday as United drew at home in the league for the eighth time this season, as they were held 0-0 by West Bromwich Albion.



In United's defense, they were without not only Ibrahimovic, but also Ander Herrera, who was suspended too, plus injury victims Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, yet it was still a hugely disappointing display.



This is a busy period for United, who are scheduled to play nine matches during April.

...