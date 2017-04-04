Williams targets United win to get over derby woes

Everton defender Ashley Williams believes Tuesday's Premier League visit to Manchester United will be an opportunity to get over the Merseyside derby defeat and his side must be focused on delivering a result at Old Trafford.



Everton, who are seventh in the league, slumped to a 3-1 loss against third-placed Liverpool at Anfield Saturday and Williams wants a quick return to winning ways against Jose Mourinho's side.



A victory would lift Everton above United to fifth in the league on goal difference, although the home side would still have two games in hand.

...