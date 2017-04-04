No time to celebrate win over Chelsea for Palace's Allardyce

Palace, who are 16th in the table, won their fourth consecutive league game and moved four points clear of the relegation zone after a shock 2-1 away win against the leaders.



But Palace have arguably the toughest run-in of any of the teams battling to escape the drop, with five of their remaining nine games against sides in the current top six.



Palace host Arsenal Saturday and must also face Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United before the end of the season.



Allardyce praised forward Wilfried Zaha, who has scored twice in his last three games, but warned the 24-year-old not to lose focus.

