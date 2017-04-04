Qatar in talks to host Club World Cup

Qatar is in discussion with FIFA to host several major international tournaments ahead of 2022 including the Club World Cup currently held by Real Madrid, sources familiar with the matter have told AFP.



Potentially, all three tournaments could be played in Qatar in 2021 .



Concerns about Qatar's fiercely hot summers – which prompted FIFA to move the World Cup from June/July 2022, to November/December that year – also meant football's governing body ruled out playing the 2021 Confederations Cup in Doha.



The tournament is traditionally played in December, the same time of the year the 2022 World Cup will be played.



Qatar is building or comprehensively renovating at least eight stadiums for the World Cup, with the first of those due to be completed later this year.

