With Messi back, Barcelona faces free-falling Sevilla

MADRID: Lionel Messi is back, and just in time.



Fully rested after the international break and a yellow-card suspension, Messi returns to Barcelona's team for the decisive Spanish league match against Sevilla on Wednesday.



Messi will be playing his first game in nearly two weeks when Barcelona resumes its pursuit of league leader Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. Barcelona is two points behind Madrid, which plays at Leganes later Wednesday.



Messi's last game was on March 23 with Argentina in World Cup qualifying, a 1-0 win over Chile with a penalty kick converted by the playmaker. But he didn't play in the national team's 2-0 loss to Bolivia five days later because of a four-game suspension for insulting a linesman, then missed Barcelona's 4-1 win at Granada over the weekend.



Messi is the Spanish league's leading scorer with 25 goals and has 41 overall this season from 40 matches.



Neymar and Luis Suarez, who led Barcelona against Granada, are also expected to play on Wednesday, when Barcelona will try to win its sixth straight match against Sevilla.

...