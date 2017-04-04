Man City get pre-Easter boost as Jesus returns to training

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could play a part in the final weeks of his team's Premier League campaign after recovering from a broken bone in his foot, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday.



Brazil international Jesus made an instant impact after joining City in January, with three goals in four league games before picking up the injury against Bournemouth in February.



The 19-year-old dovetailed seamlessly with wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, keeping the more experienced Sergio Aguero out of the side, so his return to training and the possibility of featuring for City in the run-in are a welcome boost for his manager.

...