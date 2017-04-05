Ibrahimovic saves United, Leicester surge on

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tuesday marked his return from suspension with a 94th-minute penalty to earn Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford.



A deliberate handball by Ashley Williams, who was sent off, allowed Ibrahimovic to cancel out Phil Jagielka's opener and extend United's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 20 matches.



Ibrahimovic's last-gasp goal – his 27th of the season – meant United held on to fifth place, three points above Arsenal and Everton having played a game more than the former.



Substitute Islam Slimani opened the scoring with a 69th-minute header before Jamie Vardy smashed in his sixth goal in seven games from Marc Albrighton's pass.

...