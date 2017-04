Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.



Arsenal have never finished outside top-four under Wenger, who sees increased importance in finishing with one of the four Champions League qualification spots this season.



Arsenal saw their first home defeat by West Ham in eight years when the side won 2-0 at the Emirates last season.

...