Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title

Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said Tuesday.



Chelsea beat City 3-1 in the reverse fixture in December – an ill-tempered contest in which Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho were sent off and players and coaching staff from both teams were involved in a melee on the touchline.



Brazil international Jesus made an instant impact after joining City in January, with three goals in four league games before picking up the injury against Bournemouth in February.



The 19-year-old dovetailed seamlessly with wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, keeping the more experienced Sergio Aguero out of the side, so his return to training and the possibility of featuring for City in the run-in are a welcome boost for his manager.

