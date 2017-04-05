Spanish launch match-fixing probe after 12-0 result

The Spanish Football Federation launched a formal investigation on Wednesday over suspicions of match-fixing in third division side Eldense's 12-0 defeat to Barcelona B on Saturday.



Five members of the club, including coach Filippo di Pierro, two players, another member of the coaching staff and an Italian investor, who recently became Eldense's major shareholder, have been arrested and charged on suspicion of corruption and criminal organisation.



Di Pierro was appointed coach after an Italian investor took control of the club earlier this season with suspicions now raised over whether that investment was linked to illegal betting patterns.

...