Hoffenheim end Bayern’s unbeaten streak

Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had their 20-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended at Hoffenheim Tuesday as striker Andrej Kramaric's winner sealed the hosts' 1-0 victory.



Bayern's run came to an end a week before their mouthwatering Champions League home leg quarterfinal against Real Madrid.



This was Bayern's first loss since going down 3-2 at Russia's Rostov in a Champions League group game last November.



It was also only their second defeat in 27 German league games having also stumbled at Borussia Dortmund.



Hoffenheim took advantage of Bayern's changes by dominating the opening half and took a deserved lead on 21 minutes.



Schalke suffered their first defeat to Werder Bremen in nine years in losing 3-0 away.

