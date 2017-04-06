Eden Hazard fires Chelsea title charge

Chelsea remain seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham with eight games to play, yet with just minutes left on a dramatic evening it seemed the Blues would have a much greater lead.



Rocked by Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace, Antonio Conte's side took only 10 minutes to take the lead through Hazard's 12th goal of the season.



Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois was guilty of an even worse blunder, spilling David Silva's shot to Sergio Aguero, who tapped in City's 26th minute equalizer.



Theo Walcott bagged Arsenal's second in the 68th minute and Olivier Giroud's superb strike in the 83rd minute ensured his side moved above Manchester United into fifth place, four points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.



Harry Maguire's 70th minute goal ensured Hull would win for the third time in their last four games to move two points above the bottom three.



Second bottom Middlesbrough are currently seven points from safety after their winless run extended to 13 games.

...