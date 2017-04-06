Keita nets cracker as Leipzig trim Bayern lead

Naby Keita's superb solo goal settled second-placed RB Leipzig's frantic 3-2 win at 10-man Mainz Wednesday to cut down Bayern Munich's lead to 10 points in the Bundesliga.



After runaway leaders Bayern had their 20-match unbeaten run ended by a 1-0 defeat at Hoffenheim Tuesday, RB were made to work for the win at Mainz to narrow the gap.



Sweden's Forsberg assisted both goals including a deft backheel from a cross from which Sabitzer gave RB the lead on 48 minutes.



Werner then added Leipzig's second, his 15th league goal this season, four minutes later when he got on the end of Forsberg's cross to leave the visitors in control at 2-0 up.



Keita, who scored twice on his return at the weekend after collapsing following his team's defeat against Wolfsburg on March 11, then dribbled through the Mainz team and slotted home on 81 minutes.

