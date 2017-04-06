Messi double, Suarez stunner fire Barca past Sevilla

Lionel Messi scored twice on his return from suspension as Barcelona piled the pressure on Real Madrid Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Sevilla.



Messi was banned for his last two outings for club and country but looked rested rather than rusty as he took his tally for the season to 43 goals in 41 games.



Suarez made no such mistake as he caught Messi's deflected cross flush with an overhead kick to break the deadlock with his 31st goal of the season.



Barca's star front three were all involved for their second on the counterattack as Suarez turned Neymar's cross back into Messi's path to slot low past Sergio Rico.

...