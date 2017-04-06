Ceferin warns clubs that ‘money does not rule’

Ceferin was elected last September, shortly after UEFA announced changes to the flagship Champions League competition to give more slots to clubs from bigger leagues and cut the number allocated to smaller ones.



Ceferin promised to distribute 1 million euros to each of UEFA's 55 member associations as a "solidarity payment" following strong financial results from national team competitions such as UEFA EURO 2016 .



Ceferin said UEFA would sit down with the clubs, leagues and players to develop a "strategic vision" for European football over the next five years.



The Switzerland-based UEFA should not be afraid of stakeholders, Ceferin said, and issued stark warnings to clubs and leagues alike.

...