Consumer electronics firm Hisense has become the latest Chinese sponsor of the World Cup as FIFA races to fill commercial slots following a corruption scandal.



The 15-month deal announced Thursday by Hisense's British division is unusually short for a FIFA, with the company only signing up as the official television sponsor of Confederations Cup later this year and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



It's been more than a year since FIFA landed a global sponsor of its flagship World Cup.

