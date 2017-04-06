Man City confirm deal to buy Uruguayan club

City's parent company, City Football Group (CFG), announced second tier Atletico will become part of their global network of clubs.



As well as Montevideo-based Atletico, CFG, who are led by City owner Sheikh Mansour, also revealed they have entered into a "collaboration agreement" with Atletico Venezuela of the Venezuelan Primera Division.



The two deals will give CFG a foothold in South America that will help it develop players, while the scouting presence available to the Premier League club in that continent will be doubled.

