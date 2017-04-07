Brazil top FIFA rankings for first time since 2010

Summary
Brazil surged to the top of the FIFA world rankings for the first time in seven years Thursday, made all the sweeter as they usurped great rivals Argentina.
The five-time World Cup winners dominated the world rankings throughout the last two decades but slumped to a record low of 22nd in 2013 .
Third in the newly released rankings are world champions Germany, followed by Chile and Colombia in a South American-dominated top five.
Switzerland enter the top 10, up to ninth, with former No. 1 Spain clinging on in 10th.
