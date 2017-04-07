Conte plays down exit talk, says future is at Chelsea

Speculation went into overdrive, however, after Italian agent Federico Pastorello said Conte might find offers from "historical clubs" difficult to resist.



Winger Eden Hazard is another Chelsea employee who has been linked with a move away from the club with British media reporting strong interest from Real Madrid.



Chelsea's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, however, felt his compatriot would not become distracted by such talk over the last few weeks of the season.



Chelsea, who have a seven-point cushion over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with eight games remaining, visit 13th-placed Bournemouth Saturday.

