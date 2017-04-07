West Ham need to drop egos and work as team, says Bilic

West Ham's worrying run of form threatens to drag the club into the bottom three as they sit 15th in the table, five points above the relegation zone with seven games remaining.



West Ham left Upton Park, their home for 112 years, to move to the London Stadium this season but their switch is yet to yield dividends as the club have had to deal with fan unrest and crowd trouble during the current campaign.



The club have also struggled to recreate the menacing atmosphere of Upton Park but Bilic was confident West Ham will reap the long-term benefits of the switch.

