Qatari Al-Mohannadi unable to run for FIFA Council: AFC

Qatari soccer official Saoud Al-Mohannadi has missed the deadline to stand for a place on the FIFA Council despite having his one-year ban overturned, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said Friday.



Al-Mohannadi, a vice-president of the AFC and Qatar Football Association (QFA), was one of the favorites to win a seat on the Council but was barred by FIFA two days before the election at an AFC extraordinary congress in Goa in September.



Candidates vying for the four available AFC seats on the Council were cleared to stand for election by the world governing body last month.

...