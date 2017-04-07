Champions League changes damaging for clubs: Olsson

Europe's football clubs and supporters are not fully aware of the extent of the damage which will be caused by upcoming changes to the Champions League, according to a leading regional league official.



Lars-Christer Olsson, the head of the EPFL umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues, said he had still not given up on trying to persuade European soccer governing body UEFA to change its mind.



Last year, UEFA approved additional slots for clubs from England, Spain, Germany and Italy in the lucrative Champions League group stage, while reducing those allocated to teams from smaller leagues.



Clubs which take part in the Champions and Europa Leagues are already given generous payments by UEFA.



Even now, many leagues are dominated by a single club.

