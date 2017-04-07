Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal: Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal, despite reports the striker could leave the London club if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.



Veteran French manager Wenger, in charge of Arsenal since September 1996, has yet to announce if he will stay with the club when his own contract expires at the end of the season and the Gunners boss was giving little away again Friday.



But he was rather more forthcoming about the future of 28-year-old Chile forward Sanchez, whose own Arsenal deal expires at the end of next season.



Arsenal's pre-season plans were mentioned in an attempt to gain some indication that Wenger would indeed be staying on at Arsenal.

