Conte 'here to stay' at Chelsea

The 47-year-old former Juventus and Italy head coach has impressed in his first season in England, which could yet end with Chelsea completing a Premier League and FA Cup double.



Conte signed a three-year contract a year ago before taking up his position with Chelsea last July.



This week also saw talk that former Juventus and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo could join Conte's coaching team after the end of the current campaign, when assistant boss Steve Holland joins England full-time.



Conte insisted that while Chelsea and Spurs are the main contenders, the title race was wide open, even though his table-toppers are 12 points in front of third-placed Liverpool, who've played a game more.

...