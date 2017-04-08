Conte committed as Liverpool lose Mane

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane requires knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season, manager Juergen Klopp said Friday.



Senegal international Mane, who has scored 13 Premier League goals this season, suffered the injury during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Everton in the Premier League last weekend.



Mane's finishing and pace have been key for Liverpool under Klopp and the team won just one of seven games in January – their worst run of results all season – when Mane was at the African Nations Cup.



Klopp also said midfielder Philippe Coutinho and striker Daniel Sturridge were doubtful for Saturday's league visit to Stoke City while English duo Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana will both definitely miss the game.



