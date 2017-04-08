FIFA announces $369 million loss with worse to come

FIFA Friday announced a $369 million loss for 2016, a second straight annual deficit, as it recovers from bribery scandals and acknowledged it had spent a huge chunk of its reserves in the past year.



FIFA's losses for 2015-17 are set to hit $910 million even though it revised its 2015 deficit down from $122 million to $52 million.



FIFA said its reserves had fallen from $1.4 billion in 2015 to $1.04 billion in 2016 and they are expected to crash to $605 million this year.



New FIFA president Gianni Infantino took over promising reform but also higher payments to the 200-plus national federations that are now costing FIFA dearly.



FIFA said the main cause of the 2016 loss was new accounting rules.



Despite the red ink headlines, FIFA's leadership says the organization is not in trouble.

...