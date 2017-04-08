Bayern, Dortmund clash with Real Madrid, Monaco in mind

Borussia Dortmund have injury worries ahead of their match with Bayern Munich and are sure to field a weakened side against the Bundesliga leader Saturday.



Bayern counterpart Carlo Ancelotti will be without forward Thomas Mueller and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is still recovering from a minor foot operation, while Douglas Costa is available after recovering from his knee injury.



Mueller and Neuer are being rested to be sure of playing in Bayern's Champions League match with Real Madrid Wednesday.



With eight games remaining, Bayern lead the Bundesliga by 10 points as they seek an unprecedented fifth consecutive title.

