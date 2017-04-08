Griezmann to lead Atletico against Real Madrid in derby

Most of Atletico Madrid's hopes of beating crosstown rivals Real will ride on the shoulders of Antoine Griezmann.



Griezmann's goal last February extended Atletico's winning streak at Real's stadium in league play to three consecutive seasons.



However, when on club football's biggest stage, Griezmann missed a penalty during regulation in last season's Champions League final that Real Madrid went on to win in a shootout.



While Atletico still have one of the best defenses in Europe, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zindane applauded their improvements in attack under Simeone, and Griezmann.



Griezmann said that there would be no better way to prepare for the English team's visit Wednesday than a win over Real Madrid.

