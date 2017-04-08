Conte warns Chelsea to forget about Spurs

Antonio Conte has warned his Chelsea stars not to worry about Tottenham's results as the Premier League title race hots up this weekend.



With just eight games remaining Chelsea are clinging to a precious seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham, but the Blues are showing a few glimpses of vulnerability.



Tottenham have reeled off five successive victories, including an incredible escape act at Swansea Wednesday when they scored three times in the final minutes to clinch a 3-1 success.



With Chelsea playing Saturday evening at Bournemouth, Tottenham have the chance to turn up the pressure again by temporarily trimming the lead to four points with a win against Watford at White Hart Lane a few hours earlier.



The Premier League era is littered with epic collapses from teams who thought the title was theirs and, with Chelsea needing 18 points to be certain of top spot, Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas isn't getting carried away yet.

