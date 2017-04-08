Mourinho's top four bid in jeopardy

Jose Mourinho suggested last weekend that he had considered abandoning a push for the Premier League's top four to focus on European competition and failure to beat Sunderland Sunday may see that pledge become a reality.



Mourinho's team face a congested fixture list -- the visit to Sunderland will be their third of nine matches during April.



At least, Mourinho has his leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic back.



Ibrahimovic, with 27 goals in all competitions for United this season, is a reassuring presence in an attack that is otherwise struggling.



Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford have scored 21 goals between them this season, but only nine of those have come in the league.



Mourinho is hopeful that Paul Pogba's return to fitness will help in that respect.

...