Son shines as Tottenham crush Watford to close gap

Title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur made hay in the sunshine as Son Heung-min scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Watford that closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points in Saturday's early kickoff.



Eric Dier made it 2-0 six minutes later before Son added a third with a low shot just before halftime to become the first South Korean to score 10 goals in a Premier League season.



A free-flowing Tottenham doubled their lead six minutes later when Dier smashed home Son's low cross.



Watford, who conceded four at home to Spurs, had only two shots on target.

