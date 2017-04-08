Majestic Bayern floor Dortmund in Real warm-up

Robert Lewandowski overtook Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the race to be the Bundesliga's top-scorer this season after netting twice in Bayern Munich's 4-1 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.



Lewandowski netted either side of half-time at the Allianz Arena to leave him with 26 league goals this season – one more than main rival Aubameyang who failed to find the net on Saturday.



Bayern took the lead after just four minutes when Thiago Alcantara's deft pass found Philipp Lahm on the right for Bayern's captain to fire in a cross and Ribery drilled his shot home.



Lewandowski then added his second, and Bayern's fourth goal, when he was brought down by Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki and converted the resulting penalty on 68 minutes.

...