Ibrahimovic inspires Man U to 3-0 victory

Evergreen Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic likened himself to film character Benjamin Button after inspiring his team to a 3-0 victory at Premier League basement club Sunderland Sunday.



Ibrahimovic, 35, opened the scoring with his 28th goal of the season and after Seb Larsson had been sent off for Sunderland, goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford completed victory.



In the day's other game, league top scorer Romelu Lukaku took his tally to 23 goals with a brace as Everton ended Leicester City's six-game winning run with an entertaining 4-2 victory.



United extended their unbeaten record to 21 league games and climbed to fifth place in the table, four points below fourth-place Manchester City, who have played a game more.



Sunderland have lost six and drawn one of their last seven games and now lie 10 points adrift of safety, relegation to the Championship looming closer with each passing week.

...