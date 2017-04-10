Enrique wants Barcelona stars protected

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique claimed his star names lack protection from referees after Neymar was sent off for the first time in his Barca career in a shock 2-0 defeat at Malaga Saturday.



Defeat leaves Barca still three points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and Real also have a game in hand.



Massimiliano Allegri played down the importance of Barcelona's shock league defeat at Malaga as Juventus prepare to meet the La Liga giants for the first time since losing the 2015 Champions League final.



Any psychological boost offered by 10-man Barcelona's shock 2-0 defeat in Malaga was rejected by Allegri, who expects Barca to be back to their clinical best.

