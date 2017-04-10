Crotone dent Inter Milan’s Europe hopes

Diego Falcinelli hit a dramatic first-half brace to dent Inter Milan's hopes of European football as Crotone launched their Serie A survival bid with a gutsy 2-1 home win Sunday.



A week after a 2-1 home defeat to Sampdoria extinguished any realistic hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, Inter's chances of even qualifying for Europe are now hanging by a thread.



Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio reduced arrears in the 65th minute, but after a string of late misses Stefano Pioli's men had to settle for a tenth league loss that, coupled with AC Milan's 4-0 win over Palermo, could cause considerable damage to their European hopes.



Milan are now just two points behind Atalanta, in the final Europa League qualifying spot, with Inter moving the other way to sit four points behind the high-flying Bergamo side.

