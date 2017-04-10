Better than Beckham? England swoons over Alli

Having scored or set up 40 Premier League goals, Alli has had a hand in as many goals before turning 21 as Frank Lampard (15), Steven Gerrard (13) and David Beckham (12) combined.



Alli, who turns 21 Tuesday, has emerged as the most exciting talent in English football and Chelsea great Lampard believes he could go on to surpass his Premier League record of 177 goals from midfield.



Alli's opener against Watford Saturday, a glorious, curling effort from 25 yards, was his 16th in the league this season -- more than any player below 21 in Europe's top five leagues -- and 19th in all competitions.



With each goal, he renders the £5 million ($6.2 million, 5.9 million euros) fee that Spurs paid third-tier MK Dons to secure his services in February 2015 all the more remarkable.



He is one of the first names on England manager Gareth Southgate's team sheet and having already eclipsed the youthful endeavors of Beckham, Lampard and Gerrard, a glittering future beckons.

