Zidane meets mentor Ancelotti in Champions League quarters

As if a combined 16 European Cups weren't enough, the Champions League quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will also offer an intriguing duel between master and pupil.



Two years later, it was Zidane's turn to lift the European Cup as Madrid's manager, just four months after taking the job over from Ancelotti's short-lived replacement, Rafa Benitez.



Toni Kroos, who left Bayern for Madrid when Ancelotti was still in charge, gives credit to Zidane for taking Madrid back to the top.



It was without Marco Reus, Andre Schuerrle, Sven Bender, Julian Weigl, Shinji Kagawa, Erik Durm and Lukasz Piszczek in a 4-1 loss to Bayern on Saturday.



Atletico is playing its best football of the season and got a big boost Saturday from Antoine Griezmann, whose late equalizer earned a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid.



The Champions League's all-time scorer with 95 career goals has only struck twice this campaign.

...