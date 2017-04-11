Tony Adams named interim Granada boss after Alcaraz

Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams was put in charge of La Liga strugglers Granada until the end of the season after Lucas Alcaraz was sacked Monday. Adams has been working as an adviser at the Spanish club as part of his role with DDMC, a Chinese football management company tied to Granada owner Jiang Lizhang.



Much of the blame for Granada's poor form has been aimed at the club's Chinese owners and a chaotic recruitment policy. Their 25-man squad contains 16 loan players from 18 different countries.

...